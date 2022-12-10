Remodelling of augmentation canal resumes in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 9

After facing several hiccups, the remodelling of augmentation canal from Haimda head in Yamunanagar to Picholia head up to Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal has been resumed.

Earlier, the work was resumed in May but had to be stopped in July to run the water supply for the kharif season. However, around 2 per cent of the work has been completed so far.

“The company carrying out the project has resumed the work to remodel the augmentation canal to enhance its capacity from the existing 4,500 cusecs to 6,000 cusecs and ensure additional discharge of water in southern districts of the state,” said Navtej Singh, XEN, Irrigation Department.

The length of the canal is 75.250 km, which is being remodelled. Of this, around 20 km falls in Yamunanagar and 55 km in Karnal from Indri to Munak. As many as 71 structures, including 51 bridges, 14 cross-drainage works, railway bridges, two escapes, head and tail regulators, are being reconstructed.

As per the officials, with the remodelling of the canal, seepage will also be reduced and water will be saved for irrigation.

Under the NABARD budget, the project, costing around Rs 490 crore, was approved by the standing technical committee on August 23, 2017, and the tender process was called on January 1, 2021. The work was allotted in April, 2021, and was to be completed in two years, said an official.

The project was in the headlines soon after the allotment as two agencies moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the allotment of tender. An agency assigned for the project had started the work and completed around a stretch of 1 km, but later the work was stopped due to litigation. Earlier, the project could not be started due to a delay in providing 110 hectares of land for afforestation.