Remove structures from Karnal municipal land in 15 days, encroachers warned

Karnal Municipal Commissioner (KMC) Saloni Sharma has directed officials to remove encroachments from municipal land within a stipulated time frame, complete digital records of civic properties and expedite revenue-generating initiatives. She fixed a 15-day deadline for removing temporary encroachments and ordered the completion of demarcation work for phase II of the Pingli dairy project within the same period.

While chairing a review meeting with officials of the MC’s land and revenue branch on Tuesday, Sharma made it clear that negligence in protecting the civic land, maintaining property records and ensuring revenue generation would not be tolerated.

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She emphasized special attention should be given to free village ponds from encroachment to protect these public water bodies. The Commissioner also directed them to identify municipal land available for future development.

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Reviewing the leasing of the municipal land, Joint Commissioner Daljit Singh informed the commissioner that 82 acres had been leased out, while 46 acres remained unleased because the farmers considered the rates too high. The commissioner directed the officials to expedite the e-auction process for the remaining land and complete the formalities before the next sowing season. The staff members have already received training to operate the e-auction portal, he informed the commissioner.

Sharma also ordered GIS mapping of 100 per cent of municipal land and properties, including their present and previous status. The Joint Commissioner will review progress daily and submit weekly reports. Meanwhile, the Land Asset Management Portal has recorded 192 properties, with records updated for around 425 acres. These include land, buildings, roads, parks, shops, cremation grounds and ponds.

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Reviewing the Pingli dairy project, the commissioner was informed that demarcation in phase-I had been completed, while phase II remained pending. Of the 231 plots in the project, 137 have been allotted and 94 remain unallotted. Sharma directed the officials to begin e-auctions for demarcated plots where development work and basic amenities were available. She also ordered improvements in roads, water supply, rainwater drainage and streetlighting, particularly in phase II.

Besides, Sanitation Officer Mahavir Sodhi was directed to survey illegal cattle dairies operating within municipal limits and record the number of animals at each site. The Joint Commissioner was asked to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for sealing such dairies.