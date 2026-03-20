Renovated trauma centre building set to provide improved patient care in Yamunanagar

Patients in the district are set to receive improved emergency medical services as the renovation work of ‘trauma centre’ located in an old building on the premises of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital is about to be completed soon.

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After months of renovation work, the upgraded facility is expected to be formally handed over to the hospital administration in April.According to information, the renovation work began on the ground floor of the trauma centre in August 2024.

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The project was undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) with the aim of modernising the aging building and improving facilities for both patients and medical staff.

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However, the renovation work reportedly experienced some delays during the initial phase due to some administrative reasons.Despite several hurdles, most of the renovation work has now been completed successfully.

An official of the PWD said most of the renovation works had been completed and the building would be handed over to the hospital authorities next month.

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Once the formal handover process is completed, the hospital administration will make the necessary arrangements and shift the trauma services back to the renovated building.

The trauma centre building, which is about 15-years-old, had been in urgent need of renovation.As part of the refurbishment, the ground floor was raised and new tiles were installed throughout the facility.

The old doors were replaced and the washrooms were completely renovated to improve hygiene and convenience.

The walls were repaired and repainted, besides installing false ceilings in several areas to enhance the overall infrastructure.

The officials of the Health Department said the renovation work was carried out keeping the comfort and safety of both patients and healthcare workers in mind.

“After completion of renovation work, the building will offer a modern and efficient environment for emergency medical care,” said Dr Jitender Singh, Civil Surgeon, Yamunanagar district.

According to information, trauma services had to be shifted to a small hall of the new building located in block-A of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in June 2024 due to the renovation work. Since then, the emergency services have been operating from that limited space.

Earlier, the trauma centre functioned in a larger building with adequate space, but the temporary arrangements created several challenges for hospital staff and patients.

Doctors and nurses had to manage emergency cases with restricted resources and limited space.

Sometimes, the cramped conditions made it difficult to manage patient flow, especially during peak hours or in case of major accidents.In such circumstances, patients and their families also faced inconvenience.

The hospital authorities believe that once the services are shifted back to the renovated trauma centre building, these problems would be significantly reduced.

The new infrastructure will allow better patient management, improved hygiene standards and smoother emergency operations.

An official said all civil work has now been almost completed and the building would be ready for use soon.

He said after formal handover, the hospital administration would carry out final preparations before shifting the trauma services to the newly renovated facility.

Residents of Yamunanagar have welcomed the development, expressing hope that the upgraded trauma centre would enhance the quality of emergency healthcare services in the district.

“The reopening of the improved facility is expected to bring much needed relief to both patients and medical staff, who have been coping with temporary arrangements for several months,” said resident Anil Kumar.

Dr Jitender Singh, Civil Surgeon, said at present, some works related to renovation of the trauma building were still left.

“We hope that the remaining work related to renovation will be completed soon. The trauma services are expected to start in the renovated building by the end of April,” said Dr Jitender Singh.