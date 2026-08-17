Renu Dabla takes charge, vows to uplift Scheduled Castes in Haryana

Renu Dabla, newly appointed Vice-Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes, said she would prioritise issues concerning the rights, welfare and social upliftment of the Scheduled Caste community through the commission.

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“I will discharge the important responsibility entrusted to me by the state government with complete dedication, sincerity and integrity,” she added.

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She assumed her new responsibility as Vice-Chairperson in Panchkula on Tuesday in presence of Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishna Bedi, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Banto Kataria and Haryana Public Enterprises Bureau Chairman Mohan Lal Badoli.

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Renu began her active public life in 2012 after leaving her job as a staff nurse. In 2013, she contested the election for Ward No. 4 of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation and subsequently served as the first Mayor of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation from 2013 to 2018.

She also served as the Haryana BJP state secretary for around three-and-a-half years, during which she handled several important organisational responsibilities and also worked as the party's in-charge for Bhiwani district.

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In 2024, Renu as BJP nominee contested the Assembly election from the Kalanaur constituency of Rohtak district but faced defeat at the hand of Congress candidate Shakuntla Khatak.

During her active political and social career, Renu has remained involved in public outreach and social initiatives among various sections of society. She holds an MSc in Mathematics and an LLM degree. After serving in the healthcare sector as a staff nurse, she chose politics and social service as the primary avenues of her public life.