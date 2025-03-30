Repair damaged roads at earliest: Mayor to officials

Mayor Suman Bahamani inspected the main roads of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri and asked officials of the Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department to carry out repair work as early as possible.

She also asked all councillors to prepare a list of damaged roads in respective areas. “I have asked the officers of the PWD and MC to work together to make all roads in twin cities pothole-free,” the Mayor said.

Bahamani, along with former councillor Surender Sharma, Ward 7 councillor Priyank Sharma and others visited several areas to take stock of the condition of roads.

On seeing a potholed Gymkhana Club road near Swami Vivekananda School, the mayor called officials of the MCYJ, including XEN Vikas Dhiman, XEN Sukhwinder Singh and Junior Engineer Naresh Dahiya on the spot, and instructed them to repair all potholes. The road was repaired soon. Next, the mayor inspected Railway road, Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib road and Jagadhri-Yamunanagar road.

She instructed PWD officials to fill a big pothole on Jagadhri Paonta Sahib road in front of Hindu Kanya Mahavidyalaya.

The mayor instructed the officials to inspect all the roads in the urban area and get the damaged stretches repaired immediately.

She appealed to all councillors to visit their wards and give her the list of the damaged roads. She also appealed to citizens to help keep the twin cities clean and beautiful.

“The people should not wash their cars and bikes on roads as accumulation of water reduces life of roads. People should not throw garbage in the open and use dustbins,” said the mayor.