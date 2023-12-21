Repair dug-up road in Bhiwani

The Public Health Engineering Department has dug up a road in Krishan Colony near Lal Das Chowk here to repair a water pipeline. However, it appears as if they have forgotten to repair the stretch, leading to a significant threat to commuters travelling at night. Despite the problem being reported to the department, no action has been taken. Prem Dhamija, Bhiwani

Amid holiday season, traffic congestion on the rise

With the onset of the holiday season, there has been a rise in traffic congestion on MG Road and Sector 29 in Gurugram. However, it seems as if the Gurugram administration and traffic police have turned a blind eye to the problem. The authorities should look into the matter immediately and take appropriate measures to manage the vehicular movement at these areas. Shaisha Khanna, Gurugram

Karnal reels under stray dog menace

Karnal has been reeling under the stray dog menace for long. Residents have frequently complained about dogs roaming freely and attacking passersby. Besides, dogs often turn rabid, enhancing manifold the danger posed to people. Lack of effective animal healthcare and control systems has led to the uncontrolled breeding of stray dogs. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and ensure that the problem is resolved at the earliest. Amit Ahuja, Karnal

