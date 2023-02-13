Repair potholed roads of Sonepat

Most of the roads in Sonepat are dotted with deep potholes. Internal roads of Sectors 14, 15 and 7, dividing roads of Sector 14/15, 12/15, Railway Station road and Old DC road are in dilapidated condition. The administration should take action to improve the condition of the roads. Ravinder Kumar, Sonepat

Unhygienic conditions in Ambala locality

REsidents of Tundla in Ambala are living in unhygienic conditions. Piles of garbage and cow dung can be seen lying alongside the streets in the area. The garbage attracts stray cattle. Besides, stagnant water on the roads and the streets is a safe haven for disease-causing insects. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to deal with the situation. Also, the residents should come forward to clean their area.

Colonel (retd) RD Singh, Ambala

Lights lying defunct in Panipat Parks

T he tower lights in the parks of the city have been lying defunct for the last four years. Senior citizens and children feel unsafe in these parks after sunset. The civic body should repair the old lights or install new lights at the earliest. Jitender Bawa, Panipat

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]