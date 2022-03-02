Repair work of flats in Khori starts

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 1

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation has started the repair work of around 2,445 EWS flats lying vacant here for allotment to the oustees of the Khori village colony in Surajkund area.

The illegally developed colony located on the forest land was demolished on the directions of the Supreme Court in June last year.

“The work on the tender allotted for the repair of flats has begun,” a senior official of the MC said, adding that it was expected to be completed within the deadline of April 30 this year.

The cost of the repair project is around Rs 10.5 crore.

It is claimed that the condition of all EWS flats built several years ago in Dabua colony and Bapu Nagar localities was dilapidated as they remained vacant after allotment. Though some of the flats were occupied in an unauthorised manner, these were vacated prior to the launch of the repair work.

It is claimed that the delay in the clearance and budget of the repair work is the primary reason for the delay in allotment to the oustees.

“Nine months have gone since 9,500 houses were demolished in Khori and the process of alternative housing is running behind schedule as the flats could not be made fit for occupation,” an official said.

Describing the move as half-hearted, Nirmal Gorana of Awas Sangharsh Samiti, an NGO, said the move would turn out to be a fail if all 10,000 ousted families were not rehabilitated soon.

“A total of 6,200 applications have been received so far, of which 1,027 have been found eligible as per the norms during the verification process, which is still going on,’’ Bhupender Singh Dhillon, a senior official of the MC, said.

Claiming that while all eligible applications would be entertained, he said the allotment would be started as soon as the repair work got.