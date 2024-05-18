Replace vehicle’s defective engine with new one, company directed

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 17

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kurukshetra, has ordered a four-wheeler manufacturing company to replace the defective engine of a small commercial vehicle with a new one and compensate the complainant.

Ordered to pay Rs 50K relief with 9% interest In March 2018, Gopal Sharma of Babain had purchased a commercial vehicle from a showroom in Pipli after getting a bank loan. At the time of purchase, Gopal said the engine and other accessories were under a 5-year warranty. After some time, the engine started developing snags.

The company has been directed to install a new engine in the vehicle within 45 days and pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 with 9% interest. Besides, the firm has been directed to pay the complainant Rs 11,000. The dealer has been asked not to him parking fee.

As per information, in March 2018, Gopal Sharma of Babain had purchased a commercial vehicle from a showroom in Pipli after getting a bank loan. At the time of purchase, Gopal said the engine and other accessories were under a 5-year warranty. After some time, the engine started developing snags.

According to the complainant, the engine was defective from the day the vehicle was purchased. Therefore, it developed faults repeatedly.

The complainant said he went to the company’s workshops at Pipli, Mohra and Dosarka to get the vehicle repaired, but the defect in the engine could not be rectified.

Complainant’s advocate Vinod Sharma said his client had to pay for repair work and the company had assured him that there will be no leakage in the engine in the future. But the defect could not be rectified and in August 2020, the vehicle came to a standstill on the road, he said.

Sharma said, “A mechanic was called from the Dosarka workshop and the vehicle was towed to the workshop for repair. However, the workshop manager quoted an estimate amount between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 for the repair work. My client was not in a position to pay it and requested for a new engine to be installed in the vehicle as per the terms and conditions of the warranty. But, the manager refused to replace the engine.”

Sharma added that his client left the vehicle at the workshop and later, it issued a notice to Gopal, asking him to pay a parking fee of Rs 500 per day. “Fed up with this, my client approached the District Consumer Commission,” he said. The Bench of the Commission’s presiding officer Dr Neelima Shangla, which included panel members Ramesh Kumar and Neelam, issued the order.

The company has been directed to install a new engine in the vehicle within 45 days and pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 with 9 per cent interest. Besides, the firm has been directed to pay the complainant Rs 11,000, and the dealer has been asked not to charge him parking fee.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra