Replacement of water, sewerage pipelines begins in Karnal city

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 7

To overcome the crisis of potable water and problem of choked sewerage system in various wards of the city, the Irrigation Department has initiated the work under the Smart City Mission.

A sum of Rs 17.76 crore will bespent on both projects — Rs 8.50 crore on strengthening the sewerage system and Rs 9.26 crore on laying of water lines and construction of new tubewells.

Officials must ensure quality work Officials have been directed to ensure that the quality of work is good and the work is executed in the given time. The officials have to ensure that roads re repaired after the laying of pipelines so that the residents do not suffer. Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner

The existing pipelines of drinking water and sewerage, which are two to three decades old, will be replaced and additional lines will also be laid.

As many as 14 new tubewells will be installed and around 20-km of water pipelines will be replaced to address residents’ woes of contaminated water and poor water supply in 15 wards of the city. Three tubewells have been installed and work on two tubewells is underway. The installation of the pipeline will start soon. Similarly, the department will lay and replace 17.97-km long sewerage pipelines. The work of laying these lines is expected to start in August.

As per the officials, even the smallest leak in the pipelines can lead to contamination of water.

The issue of supply of contaminated water and chocked sewerage in different wards was raised by the residents before Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after which the CM directed the overhauling of the sewerage and drinking pipelines. Most of the work will be done in Wards 2, 3,5,6,11,12,13, 14 and 15. Earlier, it was planned that the KMC would execute these works, but, as per the official, the CM directed the Public Health Department to execute the works.

“We have allotted work for the replacement of the sewerage pipeline. The inspection of the new pipelines has also been done and we are hopeful the work will start from August,” said Vikas Balyian, XEN, Public Health.

“The three tubewells has been installed and work on two has been started. The work to lay the pipeline will start soon,” said Parshant Silvania, XEN Public Health.

Renu Bala Gupta, Mayor, said the replacement of old pipelines of both sewerage and water supply was a long pending demand of the residents, which the CM had accepted and now, the work had started.