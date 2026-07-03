Replica of ‘Akhand Bharat’ to feature at Rakhigarhi museum, directs Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed that the upcoming Rakhigarhi museum should depict the geographical expanse of ancient ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) and illustrate the extent to which Rakhigarhi’s heritage spread, enabling visitors to understand the broader civilisational landscape of that era.

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Saini on Thursday evening chaired a high-level review meeting at Chandigarh to assess the progress and design of the world-class Site Museum and Interpretation Centre being developed at Rakhigarhi.

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Saini directed officers to develop it in accordance with international standards so that Rakhigarhi emerges not merely as an archaeological site, but as a global centre showcasing India’s ancient civilization, cultural heritage and knowledge traditions.

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Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Commissioner and Secretary, Heritage and Tourism Department, Dr Amit Agrawal, Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr Yashpal and Deputy Director, Haryana Archaeology and Museums Department, Dr Narender Parmar also attended the meeting.

Briefing the Chief Minister on the project’s future roadmap, Dr Amit Agrawal said the Interpretation Centre and Site Museum are being conceived beyond the conventional museum model, with extensive use of advanced digital, electronic and audio-visual technologies. Visitors will not only view archaeological remains but will also be able to experience the lifestyle, culture and social organisation of the ‘Saraswati–Sindhu Civilization’ through immersive modern technology, he said.

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Dr Agrawal further informed the meeting that the complex is being developed over an area of approximately 100,000 square feet. Five theme-based galleries each will be established on the ground and first floors, presenting various dimensions of the ‘Saraswati–Sindhu Civilisation’ through state-of-the-art technology.

He said that these galleries would comprehensively showcase the seven mounds of Rakhigarhi, the different phases of archaeological excavations, significant artefacts unearthed at the site, urban planning, residential architecture, streets, drainage systems, water management, grain storage, trade and commerce, livelihoods, social life and the technological and cultural achievements of the period in an engaging and scientifically curated manner.

The Chief Minister was apprised that the orientation gallery would provide detailed insights into the ‘Civilisation of the Seven Rivers’ and the evolution of the ‘Saraswati–Sindhu Civilisation’. In addition, short films, digital projections, 3D presentations and other advanced interpretive tools will enable visitors to understand the story of the civilization in an engaging and accessible manner.

The Interpretation Centre will also feature experiential learning activities, particularly for children and young visitors. They will be able to closely observe and understand the process of making ancient seals, study replicas of bricks, artefacts and other historical objects used during the period and participate in traditional games and other interactive activities, making the study of history both educational and enjoyable.

The Chief Minister was further apprised that archaeological excavations are currently under way at three of Rakhigarhi’s mounds. The museum will also document the various phases of excavation, the significant discoveries made over time and how these findings have contributed to a deeper understanding of world history and Indian civilization.

Situated close to National Highway-152, Rakhigarhi possesses immense tourism potential. “Upon completion, the project is expected to emerge as one of the country’s premier tourism, cultural and educational destinations. It is also expected to generate new employment opportunities locally and accelerate the region’s economic development,” said a government spokesperson.

Officers further informed that the Union Ministry of Finance has approved Rs 90 crore for the project, under which the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will develop visitor amenities, including protective shelters and other essential infrastructure, to ensure that tourists can explore the archaeological site in a safe, convenient and authentic environment.

The Chief Minister said the museum’s objective is not merely to display history but to bring it to life for future generations. Families, students, researchers and visitors from India and abroad should leave with a meaningful understanding of India’s thousands-year-old civilisation, presented through a contemporary and immersive perspective, he added.