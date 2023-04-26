 Report: Crematorium premises were being used for 10 years to keep wheat : The Tribune India

Report: Crematorium premises were being used for 10 years to keep wheat

Wheat unloaded on the crematorium premises at Madina village.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 25

Wheat was not unloaded on the crematorium campus in Madina village this season only, but the practice has been going on here for the past decade. Interestingly, the government agencies also procured the produce from here every year. This was revealed by secretary-cum-executive officer, Market Committee, Rohtak, in his report while claiming that the crematorium and the land where the wheat was unloaded were separate and divided by a 33-foot-wide path.

No fencing blurs distinction

The crematorium and the land where wheat was unloaded are separate and divided by a 33-foot wide path. The two places are owned by separate gram panchayats of Madina. Since crematorium and vacant land have no fencing, it seems the entire land belongs to crematorium. Rohtak Market Committee official

“Even the crematorium and the land are owned by separate gram panchayats of Madina. Since crematorium and vacant land have no fencing, hence it seems the entire land belongs to crematorium,” he added. Meanwhile, Deepak, a social activist, has raised questions over the report, asking how can the crematorium and the land that stocks wheat be claimed to be separate when the entrance is common. “Stopping the procurement and directing the firm to lift the wheat from there make it clear that the wheat was being unloaded on the crematorium premises,” he added.

The secretary submitted the report today to the Meham Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Dalbir Phogat, who is conducting an inquiry into the matter following the directives of DC Ajay Kumar in this respect.

“A private firm has been putting wheat there for the last over 10 years and the government agency has also been procuring the produce from there. The Madina grain market has the capacity of keeping only 25,000 bags. The arrival of 1.90 lakh bags here was registered last season, whereas 1.45 lakh bags have so far come here and 60,000 bags of these have been lifted so far,” said the report.

The report also states that the firm has been put on notice, asking it to shift the wheat to another place after filling it to bags. Till then, the firm’s bidding has been withheld.

Deputy CM Dushyant Singh Chautala had, on Monday, ordered a probe into the unloading of wheat in the crematorium premises and directed the DC to submit a report in this respect. The DC then tasked the SDM to find out what prompted the wheat to be unloaded at the place and if any official had told farmers to do so.

Meham SDM Dalbir Singh told The Tribune that the tehsildar visited the spot yesterday and also submitted his report in this regard. “Directions have been issued for the speedy lifting of wheat from the spot,” he added.

