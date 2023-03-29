Report in constables' selection case raised 'serious doubts': HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Just about a month after anomalies were found in the grant of additional marks to similarly placed candidates in male constables’ selection case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed that a report prepared by the lawyers in the case after examining the documents raised “serious doubts” about the process being fair.

Justice Jaishree Thakur of the High Court had on the previous date of hearing directed the sending of the entire selection record in all the categories to the custody Haryana DGP, Vigilance. The advocates appearing for petitioner-candidates were also permitted to inspect the record in the DGP’s office. In pursuance to the order, the report was submitted by advocates Ravinder Singh Dhull, Rajat and Vishal Sharma.

The Bench asked Haryana Deputy Advocate-General (A-G) Shruti Jain to inspect the record currently lying with the Anti-Corruption Bureau before April 7 in the presence of Haryana Staff Selection Commission secretary and one of the lawyers part of the earlier inspection team. The court also asked Jain to give prior information to advocate Ravinder Singh Dhull about the date she intended to inspect the record. The matter has now been adjourned for April 11 for further hearing.

The direction by Justice Jaishree Thakur came on a bunch of 50 petitions filed by Sombir and other petitioners. Their counsel had earlier contended that a chart placed before the Bench by the respondents did not reflect the correct picture.

Haryana A-G BR Mahajan with law officers Shruti Jain Goel and Kapil Bansal had also informed Justice Thakur’s Bench that “on verification of the entire record, it was found that if five additional marks given under the socioeconomic criteria being orphan/fatherless were withdrawn, there would be 57 persons liable to be ousted in all five different categories of the posts advertised for male constable”.

Justice Thakur then asserted the chart handed over to the court did not reflect the roll numbers of persons, who would not fall into the zone of consideration if five marks were withdrawn and were liable to be ousted on account of not meeting the cut-off marks.