Report sought on flaws on KMP, KGP e-ways

Karnal, March 9
Rajinder Kumar Meena, SP, Traffic and Highways, conducted a meeting of police officials at his office here yesterday and sought a report on the flaws on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway and Kundli, Ghaziabad and Palwal (KGP) expressways in two days so that these could be rectified.
He also asked them to prepare a list of flaws like non-functional lights, signboards, service lanes, missing of grills near petrol pumps, hotels, dhabas, missing of white lines along roads and dividers, etc.
“On the directions of theIG, Traffic and Highways, Rajshree Singh, a meeting was held to ensure lane driving. The SHOs concerned for the KMP and KGP have been asked to prepare a report of flaws so that these could be corrected,” said Meena.
