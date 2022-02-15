Report sought on 'violations' of labour laws by company in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 14

The Haryana Labour Commissioner has directed eight deputy labour commissioners (DLCs) and six Assistant Labour Commissioners (ALCs) across the state to inquire into the reported violation of labour laws by Pooja Consulations, a private company, which has been allotted cleanliness/sanitation tenders for various local bodies in the state for the past 13 years. He also directed officials to submit inquiry report within seven days. Notably, the police have registered a case against the company owner for his alleged involvement in the service tax scam of the Sonepat MC.

The complainant alleged that the company, Pooja Consulations, had been taking sanitation tenders of the municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipal committees since 2000. These include sanitation tenders of Panipat, Sonepat, Karnal, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula Municipal Corporations, and 40 local bodies, including Samalkha, Gannaur, Bahadurgarh, Sohna, Jind, Kaithal and others in the state, the complainant said.

The company had also allotted the garbage-lifting work in Panipat, Sonepat, Samalkha and Ganaur, which was sublet to JBM, another private company, the complainant added.

Kapoor further stated that the company was looting the statutory rights of sanitation workers in cleaning contracts for the past 13 years. The company was allegedly involved in the ESI and EPF scams running into crores, Kapoor added. This amount was grabbed by the company every month by preparing fraudulent bills and non-payment of minimum wages to sanitation workers, Kapoor said. Following Kapoor’s complaint, the government had ordered an inquiry into the matter.