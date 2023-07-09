Report sought over private colleges’ demand to notify admission

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 8

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar has directed the officers concerned to submit a report regarding the demand being raised by self-financed private colleges for the initiation of admission process to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course, which was discontinued by the state government on November 7 last year in consonance with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The minister issued the direction after a delegation of the Haryana Self Finance Private Colleges Association (HSFPCA) called on him in Chandigarh and raised the demand stating that the National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE) were yet to discontinue the course and the admission schedule for the course had been issued by other states.

“There is no provision of a primary education course in NEP and the state government is going ahead to execute the NEP, hence the course was discontinued last year. I have sent the private colleges’ memorandum to the officers concerned to study it from a legal point of view. A final call will be taken according to their report,” Gujjar stated.