Report sought over private colleges’ demand to notify admission

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, July 8
Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar has directed the officers concerned to submit a report regarding the demand being raised by self-financed private colleges for the initiation of admission process to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course, which was discontinued by the state government on November 7 last year in consonance with the National Education Policy (NEP).
The minister issued the direction after a delegation of the Haryana Self Finance Private Colleges Association (HSFPCA) called on him in Chandigarh and raised the demand stating that the National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE) were yet to discontinue the course and the admission schedule for the course had been issued by other states.
“There is no provision of a primary education course in NEP and the state government is going ahead to execute the NEP, hence the course was discontinued last year. I have sent the private colleges’ memorandum to the officers concerned to study it from a legal point of view. A final call will be taken according to their report,” Gujjar stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes
Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...
'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC
Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa
IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand
126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record