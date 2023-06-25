Reprimanded over studies, pupil ends life in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 24
An 18-year-old girl, preparing for a medical entrance test, hanged herself in her house on Saturday evening. Her parents had reportedly reprimanded her for not studying well. The police said no suicide note was found. The body has been kept in a mortuary for a postmortem examination.
The deceased, Nikita, was a resident of Laxman Vihar Colony, Phase II. She has an elder sister who does part-time job along with her studies. The father of the deceased reportedly works as a security guard.
“The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. It seems that the girl took such a step after her parents scolded her. A probe has been underway,” said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sector 9-A police station.
