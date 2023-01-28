Republic Day: Protest at Pehowa as Sandeep unfurls Tricolour

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 27

Unruly scenes and sloganeering were witnessed during the Republic Day celebrations at Pehowa after a youth woman leader associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh when he was about to unfurl the National Flag at the grain market on Thursday.

Pehowa MLA Sandeep Singh is facing sexual harassment allegations and was allotted his home constituency to unfurl the Tricolour despite resentment shown by Khap panchayats and call of protest given by the Khaps and opposition parties.

Following the call, heavy security arrangements were made and barricades were installed to stop the activists, but Sonia Doohan, a resident of Hisar, managed to sneak in at the function venue.

When the Minister for Printing and Stationery was unfurling the flag, Sonia came near the stage and started raising slogans against Sandeep Singh.

She shouted “You cannot unfurl the National Flag as you are apavitra (impure). You have no right to unfurl the National Flag.” Meanwhile, Pehowa DSP Gurmail Singh, along with other police personnel and supporters of Sandeep, came forward to stop Sonia. One of the supporters, in a video, was purportedly seen pulling Sonia and later putting her shawl around her.

Meanwhile, the DSP called two women constables and Sonia was taken away in a police vehicle. She was later released by the police after questioning. Some people staged a protest in support of Sonia.

Criticising the state government for letting Sandeep unfurl the flag, Sonia, who is the student wing leader of NCP, said: “I will continue to protest against him. I am not alone. The Khaps and every single resident of Haryana will protest against him. I will seek legal action against those who misbehaved with me. We will continue to struggle until Sandeep resigns and is sent behind bars. If the government failed to give justice, we will take it ourselves.”

Earlier, activists of the Aam Aadmi Party and Akhil Bhartiya Janwadi Mahila Samiti gathered at Pehowa chowk, and raised slogans against Sandeep Singh. They were taken away by the police and released later.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “She (Sonia) held an agitation following which she was taken away and released. The other activists who had gathered (at the chowk) to hold a protest were stopped there to ensure uninterrupted Republic Day celebrations.”