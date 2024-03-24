RERA acts tough on 20 promoters

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 23

Adhering to its commitment of transparent functioning and zero tolerance towards any wrongdoing, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, on Friday seized security deposits of 20 city-based real estate promoters for “non-compliance” of conditions of registration certificates.

The RERA said these promoters were granted conditional project registration certificates, but they failed to meet the conditions within the stipulated time, leading to violations. Therefore, their security deposits have been forfeited, the authority said.

“In view of the facts that the promoters failed to submit the required documents as per the conditions of the registration certificates within the stipulated time, the security amounts, deposited by the promoters for the timely submissions of the required documents, are being forfeited,” the authority said in its order.

The collective security deposit amount of 20 promoters stands at Rs 7 crore.

“These promoters were granted conditional registrations on their requests and they deposited security amounts for the submission of requisite clearances that they had to compulsory adhere to within the time specified in the conditional registrations. It was clearly mentioned in the registration certificates that the security amounts shall be forfeited in case the respective conditions were not fulfilled by the promoters within the stipulated time period mentioned in the conditions,” said the order.

The authority took action after multiple hearings over the past year.

The promoters had applied for registrations of their individual projects under Section 4 of RERA Act 2016 and after due considerations, the RERA granted them conditional registration certificates.

“It is worth noting that RERA Act 2016 makes it mandatory for promoters to obtain a registration certificate from the authority without which promoters cannot advertise and execute bookings,” it said.

