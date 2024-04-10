RERA refuses to extend Godrej’s housing project

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 9

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has rejected the project extension application of Godrej Developers and Properties LLP on the grounds of prolonged non-compliance with the Real Estate (Regulations and Development) Act-2016.

The authority said despite reminders, the promoter of the project failed to rectify the deficiencies in its application, including the renewal of the licence and discrepancies found in details related to bank balance provided in quarterly progress report (QPR) and CA certificate.

The promoter is developing, a group housing project Godrej Air Phase 4 at Sector 85, Gurugram. The promoter had obtained the RERA registration in December 2018 and the same was valid up to June 2023, by which the promoter had to complete the housing project.

The promoter applied at RERA, Gurugram, seeking further extension of the registration to complete the project, moving an application under Section 6 of the RERA Act.

During the scrutiny of the application, the authority observed many deficiencies in the application and asked the promoter to rectify the same. It claims that it granted ample time to the promoter to remove the deficiencies, which was mandatory to obtain the extension. RERA sent a final a show-cause notice in February, but did not receive any reply.

It has also warned the promoter against creating any third-party rights and cautioned the public to refrain from booking any property in the project.

