Resale of land: DC forms panel for land mutation

Kaithal, March 9
After the issue of the resale of a 17-kanal, 4-marla land, which was acquired for the Indira Awaas Yojana in Batta village in Kaithal district, Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has constituted a committee to ensure the mutation of the land in the name of the beneficiaries.
The committee, comprising District Revenue Officer (DRO), tehsildar, naib tehsildar of Kalayat and BDPO Kalayat, has been asked to submit a report in a fortnight.
Earlier, the DC had suspended a patwari in this regard and also issued a show-cause notice to the kanungo concerned. —
