Yamunanagar: Rescued leopard dies due to 'pneumonia'

Yamunanagar, January 12
A 3-year-old female leopard that was rescued on January 7 died due to pneumonia here yesterday.
The animal was rescued from agriculture fields near Darpur Khol, a forest area near Darpur village. Dr Sukhbir Nain, a veterinarian, said the leopard was very weak when it was rescued and couldn’t walk even after treatment.
Sunil Tanwar, Inspector of Wild Life Department in Yamunanagar, said some locals had informed the department about the leopard. The feline was brought to the office of the department at Kalesar village. All efforts were made to nurse the animal back to health,” Tanwar added.
“The leopard was provided fresh meat daily but it didn’t consumed any food. To keep him warm, an electric heater was placed near the cage of the animal,” Tanwar said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...