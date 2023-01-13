Yamunanagar: Rescued leopard dies due to 'pneumonia'

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 12

A 3-year-old female leopard that was rescued on January 7 died due to pneumonia here yesterday.

The animal was rescued from agriculture fields near Darpur Khol, a forest area near Darpur village. Dr Sukhbir Nain, a veterinarian, said the leopard was very weak when it was rescued and couldn’t walk even after treatment.

Sunil Tanwar, Inspector of Wild Life Department in Yamunanagar, said some locals had informed the department about the leopard. The feline was brought to the office of the department at Kalesar village. All efforts were made to nurse the animal back to health,” Tanwar added.

“The leopard was provided fresh meat daily but it didn’t consumed any food. To keep him warm, an electric heater was placed near the cage of the animal,” Tanwar said.

