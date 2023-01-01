Rescuers want to meet Rishabh Pant again

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 31

The driver and conductor of the Panipat roadways depot bus, who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant from his burning car after an accident near Gurukul Narsan border on the Muzaffarnagar-Haridwar highway, wish to meet him again.

Driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet were the first ones to reach the accident site. They rescued Rishabh Pant who was stuck in his burning car after the accident. Paramjeet said they had a strong desire to meet the cricketer again to enquire about his wellbeing.

“We received calls from Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar today. He asked about details of the accident and thanked us for saving the cricketer’s life,” said Sushil and Paramjeet.

Navdeep Virk, Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, also tweeted about the exemplary act of driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet.

Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra felicitated Sushil and Paramjeet for their humanitarian act.

Sushil said they left for Panipat from Haridwar at 4.25 am on Friday with around 30 passengers. As they were about to reach Gurukul Narsan border, they saw a car coming from the Delhi side. The car rammed into the divider and then landed on their side of the road, he said. The car caught fire. They rescued the man trapped on the driver’s seat, he said. After some time, the rescued man told them that he was cricketer Rishabh Pant, Paramjeet said. They then informed the police and called ambulance, he added.

Uttarakhand to honour duo

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet would be awarded under the Good Samaritan Scheme of the Centre. They immediately informed the police and called ambulance, besides rescuing injured cricketer Rishabh Pant, the DGP said