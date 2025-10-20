Research grants up to Rs 50L for college, varsity teachers

The Department of Higher Education has issued the guidelines for Haryana State Research Fund (HSRF) scheme introduced by the state government to encourage research and innovation in higher education institutes.

Advertisement

A copy of the guidelines has been sent to Vice-Chancellors of all state universities and principals of all government, aided and self-financed degree colleges from the office of Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) recently for necessary action.

Advertisement

“The scheme aims to promote high-quality, locally relevant and multidisciplinary research by teachers and students in colleges and universities of Haryana. This initiative will encourage the development of practical, scalable solutions to identified regional issues, supporting the broader objectives of state development, sustainability and knowledge econonmy,” said the communiqué.

Advertisement

Sources said the state government had allocated a fund of Rs 20 crore for academic year 2025-26 and directed the universities to make optimum use of this fund, particularly on research that addresses pressing social issues and challenges faced by villages in the state.

As per the guidelines, the HSRF will offer research grants under two primary categories, along with a provision for administrative expenses. Teachers will be eligible for a maximum grant of up to Rs 50 lakh per project, while students can receive up to Rs 5 lakh a project. The total number of projects approved each year will be determined based on the annual budget allocation for both categories.

Advertisement

The Haryana State Higher Education Council will act as the nodal agency for the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the HSRF scheme. The council will ensure a transparent and merit-based selection process through an annual call for proposals, an online application portal, initial screening, presentations, and final selection. The scheme will include phased funding, rigorous monitoring and outcome-based evaluation to maintain accountability and ensure effective utilisation of resources.

“A dedicated research monitoring cell will be established under the council to oversee the implementation of the HSRF. The monitoring and evaluation process will be comprehensive, encompassing progress reports, field visits, midterms reviews, final outcome assessment, mentorship and utilisation certificates,” said the guidelines.

Under the guidelines, specific eligibility criteria have been defined for both teachers and students to ensure transparency and clarity; for teachers, the applicant must be a regular faculty member at a UGC-recognised university or college located in Haryana and must hold a PhD degree. A faculty member can apply as principal investigator for only one project at a time. To encourage multidisciplinary collaboration, the co-investigator may belong to other departments, institutions or even industry.