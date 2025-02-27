DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / ‘Research imperative to make India a superpower’

‘Research imperative to make India a superpower’

10-day research methodology course for social science PhD/PDF scholars at Kurukshetra University
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:02 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva during the inaugural session of the course at Kurukshetra University.
Advertisement

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva has said research is imperative to solve problems and make life better.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the 10-day research methodology course for PhD/PDF scholars in social sciences on Tuesday, organised by the Centre for Dr BR Ambedkar Studies of the university.

The VC said, “Technological developments make countries prosper economically, and are possible only because of research. To make India a global knowledge superpower, research is imperative. Research and development are the backbone of higher education.”

Advertisement

Sachdeva talked about the difference between method and methodology.

He said survey and data collection comprised various types of methods, whereas methodology was the philosophy of choosing the right method for research work.

Advertisement

A research began with problem identification and finding gaps. Then the scholar needed to work on addressing the gaps, he added. He said a literature review should then be conducted to explore the gaps in literature.

Centre Director Dr Pritam Singh said the course was sponsored by ICSSR, and would feature resource persons from IITs, IIMs, TISS, NITs, Central Universities and State Universities.

MM Shamim of Aligarh University, as the keynote speaker at the event, talked about the significance of research work with the integration of artificial intelligence, and talked about the methodology of doing quality research work and the importance of journals.

Course Director Mahabir Narwal provided information about the workshop and delved into the features of research.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper