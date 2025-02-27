‘Research imperative to make India a superpower’

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva has said research is imperative to solve problems and make life better.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the 10-day research methodology course for PhD/PDF scholars in social sciences on Tuesday, organised by the Centre for Dr BR Ambedkar Studies of the university.

The VC said, “Technological developments make countries prosper economically, and are possible only because of research. To make India a global knowledge superpower, research is imperative. Research and development are the backbone of higher education.”

Advertisement

Sachdeva talked about the difference between method and methodology.

He said survey and data collection comprised various types of methods, whereas methodology was the philosophy of choosing the right method for research work.

Advertisement

A research began with problem identification and finding gaps. Then the scholar needed to work on addressing the gaps, he added. He said a literature review should then be conducted to explore the gaps in literature.

Centre Director Dr Pritam Singh said the course was sponsored by ICSSR, and would feature resource persons from IITs, IIMs, TISS, NITs, Central Universities and State Universities.

MM Shamim of Aligarh University, as the keynote speaker at the event, talked about the significance of research work with the integration of artificial intelligence, and talked about the methodology of doing quality research work and the importance of journals.

Course Director Mahabir Narwal provided information about the workshop and delved into the features of research.