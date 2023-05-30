Research institutes join hands to develop multigrain products

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 29

With an aim to enhance nutrition in various products, and also to promote millets in the country in light of International Year of Millet, ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley (IIWBR), Karnal, and ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, have come together to make wheat, millets, barley-based multigrain products.

Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR, and Dr C Tara Satyavathi, ICAR-IIMR, signed an MoU recently.

The IIMR will help in the quality evaluation of the developed products while IIWBR will do the malting quality analysis of millets. “IIWBR scientists will produce blended products of wheat, barley and millets-based products for five years. We have started work on these products, including biscuits, porridge and flour. The quality will be evaluated by the IIMR. After the testing of quality, the products will be transferred to startups for production, promotion and commercialisation,” Dr Gyandendra Singh said.

These products will be made with wheat, millets and barley. About the benefits, the director said the nutritional level would improve in food products and it would bring diversity in diet.