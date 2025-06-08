Resentment among roadways workers over unmet assurances

Resentment prevails among Haryana Roadways employees as the key assurances made by the transport authorities last month, as claimed by the employees’ union, remain unfulfilled. The employees are now feeling cheated.

This sentiment was strongly echoed during the state executive meeting of the Haryana Roadways Workers Union (affiliated with Sarv Karamchari Sangh), held in Rohtak on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by state president Narendra Dinod and conducted by general secretary Sumer Siwach.

“A meeting of Sanjha Morcha, a joint platform of all roadways unions, and the Director- General (Transport) was held in Chandigarh on May 22. At that meeting, the authorities gave assurances regarding our demands. The demands which were agreed upon during the meeting include the integration of private electric buses into the Roadways Department, pay grade revisions for conductors and clerks, night halt allowances for drivers and conductors, confirmation of pre-2004 recruited drivers from their date of appointment, and inclusion in the old pension scheme. Other points covered earned leave restoration, identity card amendments for retirees, timely promotions and bonus payments,” said Siwach.

He said at the meeting, the office-bearers also passed resolutions to join the nationwide strike on July 9, demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme, cancellation of all four labour codes, halting privatisation, inclusion of 10,000 new buses in the fleet, and filling vacant posts in depots.

“Two state-level teams have been formed to mobilise support for the strike across all depots in Haryana,” he added.