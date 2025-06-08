DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Resentment among roadways workers over unmet assurances

Resentment among roadways workers over unmet assurances

Demands agreed upon include integration of private electric buses into the Roadways Department & pay grade revisions for conductors and clerks
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:33 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Roadways employees hold a meeting in Rohtak on Saturday.
Advertisement

Resentment prevails among Haryana Roadways employees as the key assurances made by the transport authorities last month, as claimed by the employees’ union, remain unfulfilled. The employees are now feeling cheated.

Advertisement

This sentiment was strongly echoed during the state executive meeting of the Haryana Roadways Workers Union (affiliated with Sarv Karamchari Sangh), held in Rohtak on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by state president Narendra Dinod and conducted by general secretary Sumer Siwach.

“A meeting of Sanjha Morcha, a joint platform of all roadways unions, and the Director- General (Transport) was held in Chandigarh on May 22. At that meeting, the authorities gave assurances regarding our demands. The demands which were agreed upon during the meeting include the integration of private electric buses into the Roadways Department, pay grade revisions for conductors and clerks, night halt allowances for drivers and conductors, confirmation of pre-2004 recruited drivers from their date of appointment, and inclusion in the old pension scheme. Other points covered earned leave restoration, identity card amendments for retirees, timely promotions and bonus payments,” said Siwach.

Advertisement

He said at the meeting, the office-bearers also passed resolutions to join the nationwide strike on July 9, demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme, cancellation of all four labour codes, halting privatisation, inclusion of 10,000 new buses in the fleet, and filling vacant posts in depots.

“Two state-level teams have been formed to mobilise support for the strike across all depots in Haryana,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts