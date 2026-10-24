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Home / Haryana / Resentment over delay in CM’s cashless treatment announcement for journalists in Haryana

Resentment over delay in CM’s cashless treatment announcement for journalists in Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:36 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File photo
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The Haryana Union of Working Journalists (HUWJ) has expressed resentment over the delay in implementing the Chief Minister’s announcement to provide cashless medical treatment facilities to mediapersons in the state.

A delegation of the union, led by its president Manmohan Kathuria, met the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and raised concerns over the failure to implement the announcement even after one-and-a-half years. The union pointed out that the government was yet to issue a notification to extend cashless medical treatment facilities to mediapersons, leading to resentment among them.

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“We met the CM during his visit to Rohtak two days ago and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard. The CM assured us that the announcement would be implemented soon and directed the officials concerned on the spot to take necessary action in this respect,” Kathuria added.

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He pointed out that the state government was already providing cashless medical treatment to a large number of people across Haryana and there was no apparent technical hurdle in extending the scheme to the mediapersons. However, the inordinate delay in implementing the announcement raised serious questions about the government’s commitment, he added.

“Mediapersons remain on duty round the clock. Such demanding work schedules adversely affect their health. Ironically, many journalists find it difficult even to undergo routine health check-ups. Extending cashless medical facilities to them is, therefore, the need of the hour,” Kathuria maintained.

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