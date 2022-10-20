Residences of 2 drug peddlers demolished in Kaithal district

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, October 19

A tense situation prevailed when the Kaithal district administration demolished the residences of two drug peddlers in Dabankheri village in the district.

The authorities claimed that these were constructed illegally on the panchayat land. Residents opposed the process and police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to control the mob.

As per the Kaithal police, both buildings belonged to Sewa Singh and Sahab Singh of the village. Four cases have been registered against Sewa Singh and five against Sahab Singh. BDPO Narinder Kumar and naib tehsildar Sunil Kumar were present during the drive.

As soon as the authorities started the demolition process from the residence of Sewa Singh, villagers assembled there and opposed the action. They were dispersed by the police.