Residential societies in Faridabad start in-house disposal units

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 21

With waste management emerging as a matter of concern in the city, some residential societies have come up with in-house initiative to dispose of garbage. The residents of Summar Palms in Sector 87 and Piyush Heights in Sector 89 have built in-house facilities to segregate and process the waste.

Babita Singh , a resident of Summer Palms, said, “We have taken steps that should have been initiated earlier by the authorities concerned to dispose of solid waste, an issue that have taken gigantic proportions in the city.’’ She said the residents of the society has set up an in-house unit for proper disposal of waste.

Aerobin containers in a residential society in Faridabad. Tribune photo

“The unit was started in February this year. The waste is segregated locally. The kitchen and biodegradable waste is turned into compost manure. Other waste are disposed separately to ensure maximum recycling,” she added.

Around 70 per cent of families have started segregating waste and disposing it in an environment-friendly manner, Babita said. “But we have no customer to purchase the compost,’’ she said, adding that the civic authorities should support the initiative.

She also expressed gratitude towards the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), an NGO, which was established in 2001 with the support of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, for supporting the initiative. She said the drive had been successful due to the assistance of the IPCA. The IPCA has provided aerobins (conversion boxes for compost) and is also providing technical and moral assistance.

Meanwhile, the MCF is still hunting for a site to set up a facility to deal with waste management crisis in the city.

