Residents bear the brunt of power employees’ strike in Karnal, Kaithal

Residents in Karnal and Kaithal districts felt the heat of the three-day strike by employees of the Power Corporation on Thursday, as disruptions in electricity supply affected daily life, commercial activities and industrial operations.

A three-day strike, called to protest the proposed privatisation of power distribution and grant a parallel distribution licence to a private company for Gurugram and Nuh, left factory workers idle, whereas frustrated consumers took to the streets and the administration scrambled to maintain uninterrupted supply. With the agitation scheduled to continue until October 24, concerns mounted over the impact on households, businesses and essential services in the next two days.

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Karnal’s industrial area was among the worst affected, with power supply reportedly disrupted since 7 am. Som Nath Sachdeva, patron of the Karnal Agricultural Manufacturers Association, described the situation as a complete shutdown, with workers sitting idle for want of work.

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“The disruption is causing production losses and imposing an additional financial burden on industrialists,” he said. Around 400 industrial units in the area faced the consequences of the strike, with every hour without electricity adding to operational difficulties.

The disruption was not confined to factories. Residents of Ram Nagar, Prem Nagar, Shiv Colony, Police Lines, the jail area and localities across the Railway Lines witnessed power-related difficulties. In Nising, frustrated residents gathered outside the power house and engaged in heated exchanges with officials. They blocked the road in protest of power cut.

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Superintending Engineer (SE) Karnal UHBVN Circle, Naseeb Singh acknowledged that some supply-related issues had occurred but said they were addressed and power supply restored in affected areas. “We have been making efforts to ensure smooth supply, for which we have been taking help from contractual employees,” he said.

As per the data in the day shift around 96 per cent employees remained absent from their duty in the Karnal district. In Kaithal district all employees were on strike.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma and Superintendent of Police Karan Goel monitored the situation in Karnal.

More than 400 police personnel were deployed at substations to maintain law and order, said the SP.