Residents cite damage to houses next to stilt-plus-4-floor buildings

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 21

In 2018, when 65-year-old Raman Sood decided to invest his life savings in building a two-storey house in Sector 15 here, the one instruction he wanted the builder to live by was raising “a strong and sturdy house”. The home, in which he dreamt of leading a relaxed retired life, is a source of constant stress for him. In 2021, a Delhi-based builder bought houses on both sides of Sood’s building. He wanted to build stilt plus four floors and had advised Sood the same. The latter declined, and that is when his ordeal started.

Today, his five-year-old plush home looks dilapidated, with exterior walls damp and cracks clearly visible. Sood blames the four-storey apartments built next to his house for the damage and has even moved court, but with no respite.

This is not the lone case. Different civic agencies across Gurugram have received over 2,000 such complaints in the last three years, where residents have cited structural threats and damage to their houses by alleged negligent construction of four-floor apartments by builders. Complaints have been made to the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP),

Town and Country Planning Department and the CM Window. With no regular structural audits or requisite of approvals, most of the builders are in a rush to complete these apartments, blatantly flouting construction and building norms.

“The major cause for concern is unscientific excavation by these builders, which weakens the foundation of the structures. When you excavate to form a basement area, the soil around the existing adjacent structures becomes loose. This raises the stress level on older buildings and leads to formation of cracks,” says Aman Yadav, an architect who resides in Sector 17.

“Most of the complaints are about cracks and seepage. We do try to address people’s concerns but most of the times builders step in and pay for the repairs. We conduct all necessary inspections before giving occupation certificate,” said an HSVP official.

A delegation of residents has submitted a representation to a special committee, headed by Raghavendra Rao, highlighting their concerns about the safety of buildings endangered by these multi-storey houses.