Panipat: Residents enraged over choked sewer lines, dug-up road

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, March 10
Residents of Rajiv Colony are facing a tough time due to choked sewer lines and dug-up road in street no. 5. They said the road was dug up two months ago, but it has not been recarpeted, causing inconvenience to commuters.
The area residents are also complaining of disconnected potable water pipes. For solutions to their problems, the residents also protested in the past, but to no avail.
Balram, a resident of Rajiv Colony, said the contractor dug up the road in street no. 5 in January and left the work midway. “We met the former councillor of the ward several times. We also talked to the contractor, but nothing happened,” he added.
He said as the road was dug up, people were forced to use the water, which was mixed with sewage as the pipeline got damaged. Balram said several houses were without potable water pipe connections.
“There was no issue with the road in the street as it was in a good condition,” said Sonu Chhokkar, another resident. He said roads in three to four streets were dug up a few months ago, but these were not recarpeted.
“Scores of local residents met the councillor, but he refused to listen to their issues. People have been living in a pitiable condition for the past two months. Sewage accumulates in the street and foul smell emanates from it as drains are choked,” Sonu added. Two days ago, residents staged a protest against the contractor and the civic body.
The residents alleged that they were facing problems due to the apathy of the contractor, who dug up the road.
Residents accused the contractor of digging up the stretch for a commission. The pipes of potable water have been broken when the road was dug up, due to which sewage is mixed with water, posing health hazards, the residents said.
