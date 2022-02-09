Residents fix potholes

Large potholes were formed in our lane at the Defence Colony after the recent heavy rain. These were fairly deep and full of slush. Commuters and pedestrians were facing a harrowing time due to the problem. Rather than complaining and waiting for the authorities to act, we decided to fill the potholes on our own, albeit temporarily, to avoid accidents and inconvenience. As responsible citizens, let's realise our duties just as we seek our rights. Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt
Simian scare
Stray monkeys have become a nuisance for Rohtak residents. One can see large groups of monkeys wandering even in posh colonies and HSVP sectors. They not only scare away people on the streets but also enter houses and take away eatables. There have been incidents where they have injured residents or damaged household articles. Navdeep, Rohtak
Radium collars for stray cattle
There’s a need to put radium collar tapes on the stray cattle roaming on the roads. The district administration should start a campaign in order to avoid accidents at night. An NGO is already working in this direction. Yogesh, Bhiwani
Must hold OPDs full time, patients suffer
Even though the PGIMS authorities have restarted partial OPDs, patients are at the receiving end due to time restrictions for obtaining patient cards. The cards are made between 8 am and 11 am, forcing many to return without check-up. The authorities should now hold the OPDs full time keeping in view a decline in Covid cases. Abhishek Saini, Rohtak
Garbage segregation not being done
In most of the residential societies of Gurugram, households are not segregating garbage. "Atmanirbhar Bharat" means equal responsibility. We must reduce the waste at source, recycle and segregate. If this is done, we can create a zero-waste system. If this is done at the individual level with enforcement from the administration, we will not require any external agency for garbage management. Unmukt, Gurugram
