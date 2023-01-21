Rohtak residents grapple with lack of basic amenities

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 20

The residents of Rohtak continue to grapple with lack of basic civic amenities like good roads, sewerage, public toilets, transport, parking and facing problems like stray cattle, dogs and monkeys.

The Rohtak Municipal Corporation has failed to address the pressing concerns of the city residents, with even the top authorities citing lack of funds and expressing helplessness in fulfilling their mandate.

“I have tried to do my best, but have not been able to ensure the provision of good roads, parks, sewerage and other civic amenities. Stray dogs, monkeys and cattle have become a big nuisance, but the issue is not getting resolved due to certain constraints,” said Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal during a media interaction on completion of his four years in office today.

Goyal attributed the non-performance of the corporation to lack of funds, adequate powers to the mayors and certain logistic and techno-legal factors and corrupt practices.

Questioned about his plan of action to resolve the aforesaid issues, Goyal maintained that he was approaching the state authorities and coordinating with the local municipal administration to get people’s grievances redressed.

“The Chief Minister has approved a grant of Rs 20 crore to repair the drinking water and sewerage pipelines. The city roads will be repaired before the onset of the monsoon. The tendering process for catching stray animals is also under way,” he stated.

Regarding the prevalence of corrupt practices at the corporation, the Mayor stated that complaints of corruption were being inquired into and action would be taken against those found guilty.

