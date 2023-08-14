Residents of Ansal protest poor power, water supply

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 13

Irked by the poor power supply, residents of the Ansal Sushant City have begun an indefinite dharna under the banner, “Ansal Bachao Sangharsh Samiti”.

The protesting residents warned that if their problems of water and electricity were not resolved, they would boycott the elections.

On Sunday, the residents held a candle march against the poor power supply and demanded their township be included in the Municipal Corporation.

The residents alleged that the sanctioned load in Ansal was only 1,400 kW, while the actual load had reached 4,800 kW. In such conditions the residents were facing a lot of problems.

Jitender Ahlawat, former president, zila parishad, and convener of the “Ansal Bachao Sangharsh Samiti” said, “We have been facing power crisis for the past many years, which has disturbed our daily routine immensely.”

It was the HSVP’s Sector 19, which was allotted to a private builder, Ansal, for developing it, he said. But since the company had become a defaulter, it was the responsibility of the government to provide the facilities to the residents, Ahlawat added.

Most of the residents here were businessmen, government officials and were paying tax for everything, but no basic amenities were being provided to them, he alleged.

The residents further said thst all roads were in a poor condition, there was no gardener to maintain the parks of the township, poor cleanliness and there was no security in all blocks there. The condition was so bad that the residents were forced to face power cuts for 10-12 hours a day, the residents said.

Advocate Surabhi Sharma, another resident, said, “We have been shifted here so that we get better facilities, but we are facing a lot of problems here. As many as 2,500 families are living here, but unscheduled power cuts have made our lives miserable. There was no power supply for two days. We have raised the problems at almost all platforms but to no avail.”

DVS Dhanakar, another resident, said the matter had also been taken up with the HSVP officials and UHBVN officials and now it had come to the fore that the electricity work of around Rs 35 crore was pending from the builder’s end, he said. Now, the UHBVN was demanding Rs 17,000 per kW from the residents to upgrade the infrastructure of the Ansal township, which was not viable for the residents, he added.

