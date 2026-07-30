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Home / Haryana / Residents of Bhiwani’s Ward No. 27 protest over prolonged water crisis

Residents of Bhiwani’s Ward No. 27 protest over prolonged water crisis

People from several areas in the ward staged a protest against Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and the district administration

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 06:30 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The protesters raised slogans and expressed anger over the authorities’ failure to resolve the water shortage. Tribune photo
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Residents of Ward No. 27 in Bhiwani town took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the prolonged drinking water crisis in their locality.

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People from several areas in the ward staged a protest against Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and the district administration. The protesters raised slogans and expressed anger over the authorities’ failure to resolve the water shortage.

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Govind Ram Sharma, the municipal council member from the ward who led the protest, alleged that despite facing a drinking water shortage for a long time, the concerned department and district administration had failed to take effective steps.

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Sharma said the problem had persisted in these areas for nearly two years, causing severe inconvenience to residents. He claimed that water supply remained disrupted for several weeks at a stretch, forcing people to struggle even for basic drinking water.

He further alleged that, as per his information, the supply meant for his ward was being diverted to other localities, causing a shortage in his area. He said the affected areas receive water from the old waterworks located on Meham Road.

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The councillor said he had repeatedly approached PHED officials regarding the issue but received nothing but assurances. He added that although a senior official at the PHED headquarters had recently directed officials to resolve the drinking water problem, no improvement had been seen so far.

Sharma said residents had approached him with complaints on several occasions, but he was unable to resolve the issue as department officials were not paying attention to public grievances. He demanded that the water supply for his ward be shifted from the Meham Road waterworks to the Dabkar Colony waterworks to improve services. He warned that if regular water supply was not restored soon, residents would launch an indefinite protest.

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