Residents of Rohtak miffed over outgoing corpn’s ‘poor show’

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 17

The tenure of present elected house of Rohtak Municipal Corporation is going to end in just about a month, but local residents say there is no end to their civic woes.

The residents said they have been continuing to grapple with issues such as stray animals, poor sewerage system, parking and lack of other basic civic amenities for the past few years.

“Municipal authorities have failed to resolved menace of stray monkeys, cattle and dogs. Condition of roads and sewerage has remained pitiable for years,” said Rajesh Kumar, a local resident.

Inhabitants of villages located within the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction also complained that their concerns on civic issues have not been addressed despite repeated reminders. Even sitting municipal councillors admitted that they have failed to serve the residents.

“Our performance has remained grossly unsatisfactory during this tenure. More than 80 per cent of the proposals have not been executed owing to lack of funds, politics and bureaucratic interference,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, a Congress-supported municipal councillor.

BJP councillor Kanchan Khurana said several developmental works have been accomplished. She, however, conceded that paucity of funds and lack of autonomy and administrative power have been major challenges in the corporation’s functioning.

