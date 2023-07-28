Residents of submerged villages in Rohtak seek relief

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 27

Water has accumulated in a number of villages of Rohtak district following the recent spell of rain, overflowing of canals and breach in a water drain. Residents of the waterlogged villages are making arrangements to drain out the water and seeking relief from the local administration.

Asked about the measures taken by the district authorities, Sarita, sarpanch of Makdauli Kalan village, said pumps had been installed to drain out water, but these were not fully functional due to long power cuts.

Zila Parishad chairperson Manju Hooda said water had accumulated in her village, Dhamar. “Efforts are being made to provide relief to the villagers in coordination with government officials and local residents,” she stated.

DC Ajay Kumar toured several waterlogged villages. “The breach in the drain was promptly plugged and water accumulated in villages is being drained out with the help of pumps. About 30,000 acres in nearly 50 villages have got submerged,” he stated.

The DC inspected the arrangements made for draining out water and directed the officials concerned to expedite the operations. He also interacted with the villagers and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

Meanwhile, residents of waterlogged villages met ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

They demanded that pipes be installed permanently, bridges built on drains, accumulated water pumped into the drain, more motors installed to drain out water, electricity provided round the clock and a special girdawari conducted to assess the damage caused to their crops.

Water everywhere Several feet of water has accumulated at the village bus-stop, in school and ITI grounds. Fields are inundated and water has entered houses. — Sarita, sarpanch of Makdauli Kalan village

