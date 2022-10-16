Residents protest against toll plaza workers

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 15

Residents of nearby villages today staged a dharna in front of a toll plaza on the KMP Expressway near Badli town for over four hours. They protested against the alleged manhandling of a family by the toll plaza employees on Thursday night.

The protesters demanded withdrawal of a case registered against the family and appropriate action against the employees. After examining the CCTV footage, the police officials assured that their demands would be met following which, the protesters lifted the dharna.