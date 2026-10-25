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Home / Haryana / Residents protest as sewage water floods road in Bhiwani

Residents protest as sewage water floods road in Bhiwani

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:49 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A road submerged in sewage water in Bhiwani.
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A stretch of road in Lakshmi Nagar, Ward No. 12, in Bhiwani town was submerged under more than a foot of dirty water due to sewage overflow, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters.

The problem started near Shankarnath Temple on Dadri Road and extended up to the mini-bypass. Blocked sewer lines in the colony’s internal lanes have further aggravated the situation. Angered by the foul smell and the accumulation of waste water, residents gathered to protest on Saturday and demanded immediate action from the authorities to get the sewer lines cleaned.

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Residents Suresh Saini, Balbir Jangra and Santosh Devi said the stretch was used daily by hundreds of people, including children who went out for morning walks and women visiting temples to offer prayers. The sewage-filled road had made movement difficult, particularly for children, women and elderly people, they said.

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They expressed concern that the prolonged stagnation of sewage water could increase the risk of diseases.

The residents urged the department concerned to ensure the immediate drainage of accumulated water and inspect the affected area to identify the cause of the recurring problem. They also demanded a permanent solution to prevent residents from facing similar hardships repeatedly.

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They said the matter had already been brought to the notice of officials at the DC’s office, but action was still awaited. The residents warned that they would intensify their protest and raise the issue more forcefully if the problem was not resolved soon.

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