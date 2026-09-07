Residents protest disruption of power at Karnal Alpha International City

Residents of Alpha International City, Karnal, on Monday staged a protest against the disruption of electricity supply in the residential colony and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, Anand Kumar Sharma, seeking his urgent intervention to resolve the issue. They also met the Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand for restoration of power supply.

The residents alleged that although they had been regularly paying their individual electricity bills on time, the builder had failed to deposit the collected amount with the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN).

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During the meeting, the DC gave a patient hearing to the residents and assured them of his intervention in the matter. The DC has constituted a committee comprising the XEN and SDO concerned to examine the issue and work towards its resolution in a time-bound manner.

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The DC also assured the residents that the electricity supply to Alpha International City would not be discontinued, providing immediate relief and reassurance to the residents. The residents further raised the long-pending issue of the construction of the proposed 33 KV sub-station at Alpha International City, which has remained pending. Sharma took note of the matter and assured the residents of his active follow-up with the authorities concerned for expediting the construction work.

As per the Alpha Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), an outstanding amount of Rs 1.33 crore is pending against the builder, following which the UHBVN disconnected the electricity supply to the colony on September 4. The supply was restored later following the intervention of the DC. However, the residents said the issue remained unresolved and apprehended that the power supply could be disconnected again if the outstanding dues were not cleared.

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Prabhjot Singh Sidhu, president Alpha RWA, said the residents should not be made to suffer for a default allegedly committed by the builder. “The residents have been paying their electricity bills regularly and on time. It is unfair that they should face disconnection because the amount collected by the builder has allegedly not been deposited with the UHBVN,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh Kadian, secretary of association, said the residents had sought immediate action against the builder and steps to prevent any further disruption of power supply. “We have requested that the outstanding amount of Rs 1.33 crore be deposited with the UHBVN immediately. The residents cannot be expected to pay their bills twice or face repeated power cuts for no fault of theirs,” he said.

The RWA also sought legal action against the builder over alleged irregularities and requested that UHBVN to take appropriate steps in accordance with law. The residents also urged the administration to expedite construction of the proposed 33-KV sub-station at Alpha International City, which they said was currently on hold.

“We have demanded the power distribution system of Alpha International City should be transferred directly to the UHBVN,” said Kadiyan. When contacted an official of Alpha City refused to comment on it.