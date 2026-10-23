Residents protest lack of basic amenities in Panipat sectors

Angered by the lack of basic amenities in residential sectors for the past several years, members of resident welfare associations (RWAs) from various sectors staged a protest at the Estate Office of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 18 on Friday.

Baljeet Singh, convener of the Haryana Sectors’ Confederation, and SK Tyagi, an executive member of the confederation, led the protest. The protesters alleged that the HSVP had failed to provide basic amenities to residents. They said they had repeatedly raised their issues with HSVP officials, the Estate Officer, the administrator at Rohtak, the chief administrator at Panchkula and the Education Minister, but the situation on the ground had deteriorated further and the department had failed to resolve their grievances.

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SK Tyagi said members of the RWAs of Sectors 6, 7, 8, 13/17, 24 and 40 participated in the protest. Despite several reminders to HSVP officials, development works had not been completed on time, forcing the RWAs to take to the streets against the department, the protesters said.

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They raised slogans against the chief administrator of HSVP at Panchkula and the administrator at Rohtak for failing to address residents’ grievances.The presidents of various RWAs warned HSVP officials that they had drawn up a programme to launch a mass protest against the department, with all RWAs joining the movement. The protesters questioned why basic amenities were not being provided on time despite residents paying all the required charges to the HSVP.

Baljeet Singh warned that if the HSVP failed to resolve residents’ grievances, the RWAs would launch a movement against the department from November 25 and set up a permanent protest site.