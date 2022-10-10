Residents protest liquor vend on Palwal road

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 9

Infuriated at the opening of a liquor vend on the Palwal road between Sector 9 Lotus Green City and Sector 8, residents here today held a protest and warned the government that if the vend was not shifted within a week, they would intensify their protest.

The residents said they had submitted memoranda to the authorities concerned and also filed a complaint on the CM window, but to no avail.

They said the liquor vend was illegal, as it had been set up in the municipal limits, while Kurukshetra was a holy city and no liquor vend could be set up in these limits. After a strong objection was raised, the vend was closed temporarily, but they were surprised at the fact that despite repeated complaints, the authorities concerned had not taken any steps against the vend.

Santosh Dahiya, a resident of Sector 9, and women wing president of the Sarva Jatiya Savra Khap Mahapanchayat, said, “It is a residential area and we will not allow any liquor vend here. There is a girls’ college in Palwal village and the vend has become a cause of inconvenience to them. If the vend is not closed permanently in a week, we will be forced to intensify the protest.”