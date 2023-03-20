Residents protest over potholed Rewari roads

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 19

Local residents on Sunday staged a day-long dharna opposite the Community Centre at the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) office, Sector 4, here in protest against the ‘lethargic’ attitude of the authorities towards resolving the issue of potholed roads in their locality. Congress MLA from Rewari Chiranjeev Rao also joined the protesters and assured them of raising the issue in the ongoing Assembly session.

“A majority of the roads in Sector 3 and 4, have been in a pathetic condition for a long time, leading to inconvenience not only to residents of the area but other commuters too. Many times, residents have apprised the authorities concerned of the issue, but no one is paying any heed towards it. This pathetic attitude of officials concerned forced residents to stage a day-long dharna to register their protest,” said Rao.

Rao maintained that Sector 4 was one of the posh localities in the city. Despite this, residents were not getting basic amenities like concrete roads. They were also facing the issue of inadequate supply of potable water and poor condition of parks, he said.