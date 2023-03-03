Residents protest over stray cattle menace in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 2

Scores of residents, including leaders of different political parties and social activists, on Thursday protested outside the MC office in Kaithal over the stray cattle menace.

They demanded the authorities to shift all the stray cattle to cow shelters so that accidents could be averted.

They started the dharna in the morning, and later handed over a memorandum to Sumit Garg, brother-in-law of the chairperson of Kaithal MC Surbhi Garg.

Social activist Mandeep Sharma, Congress leader Sushila Sharma, JJP leader Billu Chandana and others said the main cause behind the accidents are stray cattle and the authorities concerned should make all roads free from them.