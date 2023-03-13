Residents raise issues of potholed roads, choked sewer lines

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 12

A joint meeting of the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) of various HSVP sectors held, under the aegis of All Sectors Welfare Association, yesterday raised the issues of potholed roads and choked sewer lines in their localities.

The meeting presided over by Kadam Singh Ahlawat and Santlal Budhwar decided to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner on March 14, asking him to direct the authorities concerned to resolve the issues.

“Many roads in various HSVP sectors are in a pathetic condition leading to great inconvenience to road users. Sometimes, it also becomes a cause of road mishap so we demand all potholed roads to be either reconstructed or repaired at the earliest. The sewer lines are broken and also choked at some points so the desilting and repair of the sewage lines should also be done,” said Ahlawat. He said water charges were higher than the HSVP sector, hence the residents of the sectors had to pay more. “The water charges should be made equal for both sectors and other residential areas in the city,” he added.