Residents refuse to vacate unsafe Chintels' towers till solution found

Gurugram, February 16

A day after an IIT-Delhi report declared two more towers of Chintels Paradiso society unsafe, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday asked the builders to get these vacated at the earliest.

Residents, however, have refused to move out till a permanent solution was worked out.

Last year, the IIT had declared Tower D unsafe. It had later collapsed partially, killing two persons.

In a letter shot off to the builders, the department has directed it to get the flats of Towers E and F vacated immediately and warned of legal action in case of any lapse.

“The IIT-Delhi, in its structural audit report, has declared Towers E and F unsafe for living. Accordingly, the towers must be vacated within the prescribed time limit. Any lapse will be the personal responsibility of the builder and it will invite legal action,” the department said in the letter.

“The day Tower D collapsed partially, residents knew that the society was unsafe. It’s been a year and the builders have still not compensated Tower D residents. Owners of posh flats have become tenants now. The authorities are passing the buck on to the builders, but it is their responsibility to safeguard our future. The authorities should either get affected residents the compensation or an assurance of reconstruction of flats,” said Tower F resident Ashok Jangid.

Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) president Rakesh Hooda demanded withdrawal of occupation certificate of the society and reconstruction of flats.

“Residents have given enough time to the builders. It is high time that a solution is found. We cannot be punished for the builders’ fault. Either pay us the market rate or reconstruct the flats,” he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Chintels said, “When Tower D had partially collapsed last year, Chintels had offered to rehabilitate residents of Towers E and F. They had, however, refused to move out. In view of the IIT report, the builders are willing to relocate them and offer Rs 5,500 per sq ft in compensation.” As per the structural audit report of the two towers, the concrete used in the construction of the buildings was found to have a high chloride content. This is why the steel and concrete got corroded.

“A poor quality of concrete is the reason for rapid deterioration. In the current condition, due to the rapid corrosion of reinforcement due to the presence of chlorides, the structure is unsafe for living,” stated the report.