Residents sceptical of stilt-plus-four buildings in quake-prone Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 8

While the Haryana Government’s special committee continues to weigh the pros and cons of the now suspended stilt-plus-four-floor housing policy, Gurugram residents have said the authorities must take decision after considering the seismic status of the city.

With Gurugram lying in seismic zone-4, local RWAs have called these multi-storey housing complexes a key threat to resident safety and demanded intervention of the disaster management authority.

In a letter to the special committee on the housing policy, headed by P Raghavendra Rao, the RWAs have highlighted that these structures not only posed a threat to neighbourings buildings but could also aggravate the impact of an earthquake in high density areas.

“Gurugram has a large number of high-rise buildings. Tremors over the past few years have left us terrified and multi-storey houses in congested sectors have only added to our concern. Before taking any decision, the committee should keep the seismic status of the city in mind and get an NoC from the disaster management department,” reads the letter.

“One can take safety measures in newer sectors, but what about the old parts of the city? Who will make them safe? The construction of multi-storey buildings have shaken the foundation of neighbouring houses and many have developed cracks. The authorities must conduct a survey and check if these areas can support more population,” adds the letter.

Lying on seven fault seismic lines, Gurugram is the most risky area in the NCR. It falls under seismic zone-4. Apart from the Jaipur depression, many normal faults pass through Gurugram.

The major tectonic features in Gurugram district include the Sohna, Moradabad, Delhi-Moradabad and Delhi-Haridwar fault. If active, these can cause a quake of 7.5 magnitude.

Rao said they were accepting all feedbacks and would make recommendations after a thorough study.