Residents Welfare Associations in Haryana gear up to oppose expert panel suggestions

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, July 2

Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) are gearing up to oppose the recommendations of the expert committee on the stilt plus four floor (S+4) construction across Haryana even as the umbrella body, Haryana State Sector Confederation, has decided to convene a meeting on July 10 in Panchkula.

Meeting in P’kula on July 10 The Haryana State Sector Confederation has asked for a copy of the expert committee’s report. We will study it and then hold a meeting in Panchkula on July 10 where members of the RWAs of all districts will give their views. Yashvir Malik, Chairman, Haryana state sector confederation

Stating that the confederation had challenged the Building Code, which formed the basis of allowing S+4 floors, in the high court, the chairman of the confederation, Yashvir Malik, said the code was not as per the law and could not have come into force on the basis of an executive order.

“It should have been taken to the Vidhan Sabha. However, we have challenged it in court and if, tomorrow, the decision comes in our favour, everything the government built upon it, including the S+4, will fall flat,” he stated.

Adding that the confederation had asked for a copy of the expert committee’s report, he said the government had assured the members that the same would be made available within a week. “We will study it and then hold a meeting in Panchkula on July 10 where members of the RWAs from all districts will give their views,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the RWAs have also decided to hold in-house meetings once the report is made available to them. “We will hold an in-house discussion on the report once it is available. A few members have approached the government for the report. We will decide the date of the meeting once we have the report,” Gen VP Malik (retd), a resident of Panchkula, said. He was among the first residents to raise the issue of the S+4 floors.

In Rohtak, the RWAs will be meeting on July 6 for deliberations. “We are very clear that S+4 floors cannot be allowed in the existing sectors. The government cannot augment the infrastructure since these sectors were laid out with a certain population in mind. All sectors that are 20-year- old should not be fiddled with. The government can carve out new sectors and lay infrastructure in keeping with this new policy,” Kadam Singh, a Rohtak councillor as also a member of the RWA, said.

Further, the RWAs want answers to the ambiguity in the report. “If a building is only for family residence, does it mean there will be single ownership or does it mean that builders will be able to purchase plots, construct four storeys and sell these to families? If it is the latter, we are opposed to it tooth and nail,” the confederation chairman said, adding that there was no clarity on what the committee meant when it talked of blocks or roads bounded by 12m roads.

Similarly, other RWAs are gearing up for parallel meetings before the July 10 meeting is held to decide the next course of action.